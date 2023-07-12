Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

EMN stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

