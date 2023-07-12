Zacks Research Weighs in on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.38. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

