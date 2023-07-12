DRI Healthcare Trust Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

