Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

