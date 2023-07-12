Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

