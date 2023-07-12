FY2023 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered by BWS Financial

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

WDFC stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21,600.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

