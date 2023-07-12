Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of TXO opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

