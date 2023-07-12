Zacks Research Comments on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WBA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of WBA opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

