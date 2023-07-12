FY2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.
K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.91. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.39 and a 1 year high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.69.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
