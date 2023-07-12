Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2024 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.11.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $261.38 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $266.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

