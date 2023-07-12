Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.27 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $14.27 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 115.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

