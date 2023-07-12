FY2023 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Boosted by Analyst

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

ATSG opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190,746 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,468,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 182,951 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

