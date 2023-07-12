FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 80,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

