YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.06 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.06 million and $6,226.71 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.98358576 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $12.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

