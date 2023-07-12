Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $53.88 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Shentu has a total market cap of $53.88 million and $1.77 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Shentu
Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,078,879 coins and its circulating supply is 92,657,369 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.
Buying and Selling Shentu
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.