Streakk (STKK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $135,581.11

Streakk (STKK) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 57.6% lower against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and $135,581.11 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 1.64735088 USD and is down -20.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $171,934.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars.

