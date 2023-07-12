Governance OHM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $662,503.19 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $662,503.19 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,925.56 or 0.09525003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
