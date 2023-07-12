SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.08 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $279.99 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,708.70 or 0.99981061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002154 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,995,985 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,995,984.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22849093 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,414,884.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

