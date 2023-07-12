DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

