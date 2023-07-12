Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Knights Group Stock Performance

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 142 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

