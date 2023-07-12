Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Knights Group Stock Performance
Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 142 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
About Knights Group
