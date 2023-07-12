Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,923 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after buying an additional 3,622,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,221,000 after buying an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

