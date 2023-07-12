Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($48.24) to GBX 4,050 ($52.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($31.52) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,085 ($39.69).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,745 ($35.31) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,865.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,750.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($41.54). The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -651.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

