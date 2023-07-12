Wells Fargo & Company Increases Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

