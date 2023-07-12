Wells Fargo & Company Increases Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.