Barclays Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 75

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.95) to GBX 76 ($0.98) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 125 ($1.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 93.20 ($1.20).

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 74.77 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.83.

Insider Transactions at Quilter

Quilter Company Profile

In other news, insider George Reid bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,355.98). Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

