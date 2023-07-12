Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Virtu Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 78,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,309,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

