Harbour Energy’s (HBR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.79) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 290 ($3.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($6.05) to GBX 310 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.60) to GBX 360 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500.26 ($6.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.62.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Linda Cook purchased 158,517 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £378,855.63 ($487,399.50). Insiders own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

