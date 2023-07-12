International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.12) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.57). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.32) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.09) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 180.89 ($2.33).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 2.4 %

LON IAG opened at GBX 156.33 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.96. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,126.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.