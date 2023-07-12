RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $670.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.