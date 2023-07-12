nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

nCino stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,074 shares of company stock valued at $579,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

