Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,230 at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.11 ($13.73).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HL opened at GBX 793 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,496.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 805.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 828.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735.60 ($9.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.17).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.