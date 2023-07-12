Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

AMGN opened at $223.86 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.73 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

