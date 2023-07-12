Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.
Amgen Stock Performance
AMGN opened at $223.86 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.73 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
