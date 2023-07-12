St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.20) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,430 ($18.40) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($18.02).
St. James’s Place Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,438.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,176.20. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.85).
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
