London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to GBX 9,967

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.86) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($118.36) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($121.40).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,038.64 ($103.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,437.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,880.57. The firm has a market cap of £40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,743.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,052 ($90.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,818 ($113.44).

Insider Activity

About London Stock Exchange Group

In related news, insider Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($101.44) per share, with a total value of £1,128,580.05 ($1,451,923.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 190,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,469,716 and have sold 178,319 shares valued at $1,477,143,508. Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.