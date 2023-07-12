BMO Capital Markets Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

RGLD stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 186.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 217,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

