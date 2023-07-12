Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.11 ($13.73).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HL opened at GBX 793 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 735.60 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.17). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 805.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 828.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.