Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to Underperform

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,550 ($32.81) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,850 ($36.67). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

BNZL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.95) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.38) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,937 ($37.78).

Bunzl Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,807 ($36.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,962.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,603 ($33.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($41.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,082.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,031.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

