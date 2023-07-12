Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -309.36 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insider Activity at Baker Hughes
In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
