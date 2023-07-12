Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -309.36 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

