Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJFGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Pgs Asa Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PGEJF stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.13.

About Pgs Asa



PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

Featured Articles

