Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pgs Asa Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of PGEJF stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.13.
About Pgs Asa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pgs Asa
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.