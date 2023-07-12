Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of QTWO opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,760,972. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $4,906,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

