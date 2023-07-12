Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Cut to GBX 214 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £349.84 million, a PE ratio of 630.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.80 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.78.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

