Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of PRA Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after buying an additional 151,958 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,924,000 after buying an additional 157,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

