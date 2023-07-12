Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

