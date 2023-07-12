Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Cabot worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

