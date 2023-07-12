Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 44,633 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,633 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 583,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.57 million for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.