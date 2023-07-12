Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,362 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $15,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 531,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.