Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.0 %

KNX opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

