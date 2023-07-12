Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,356 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Atkore worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 288.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atkore by 35.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

