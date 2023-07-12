Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

