PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

