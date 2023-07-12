Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Golden Entertainment worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

