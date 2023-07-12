Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,728,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after buying an additional 415,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

